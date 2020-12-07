Gamecocks transfer quickly finds a new home at ACC school

Makius Scott

One of South Carolina football’s transfers didn’t take long to find a new home.

Defensive tackle Makius Scott announced he’d leave the Gamecocks on Friday and Monday he announced he’s headed to Georgia Tech. He opted out right after Will Muschamp was fired in November.

A former three-star recruit, Scott played in no games this season. He was the No. 755 recruit in the country.

The Gamecocks mainly relied on Zacch Pickens, Jabari Ellis, Keir Thomas and Rick Sandidge at tackle. M.J. Webb was the No. 5 option, moving past Scott and an injured Alex Huntley on the depth chart.

Scott was recruited and signed by former defensive line coach John Scott Jr. He played under Tracy Rocker after John Scott left for Penn State.

Roster watch

Tracking the evolving USC roster as the Gamecocks transition from Will Muschamp to a new coach.

Underclassmen leaving for NFL: Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu

Transferred out: Makius Scott

Class of 2021 decommitments (since Muschamp departure): George Wilson, Bryce Steele, Trenilyas Tatum, Jayden Johnson, Rodarius Thomas, Simeon Price

Walked on senior day: Slade Carroll, Chandler Farrell, Sadarius Hutcherson, Christian Kinsley, Nick Muse, Adam Prentice, Will Register, Shi Smith, Keir Thomas, Jay Urich, Noah Vincent, Parker White