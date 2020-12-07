What Lincoln Riley said about Shane Beamer USC hire, role for Sooners to end year

New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer will remain on Oklahoma’s staff, through the end of the regular season, OU coach Lincoln Riley coach confirmed Monday.

Oklahoma plays at West Virginia this week before taking on Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 19. Riley said Beamer will head back to Oklahoma on Monday evening to help with Sooners’ coaching staff.

Beamer was announced as South Carolina’s new coach on Sunday and will meet with the media Monday afternoon, along with USC athletic director Ray Tanner and USC president Bob Caslen .He also met with former USC players on Monday morning.

“Really excited for him. It’s a great opportunity. ... It’s a great thing when people in your organization get the chance to move on to new and great opportunities,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said Monday on Big 12 teleconference.

Beamer has been the Sooners’ tight ends/H-backs coach since 2018 after a two-year stint at Georgia.

Beamer is known for his track record as a recruiter during his time at South Carolina, Georgia and most recently Oklahoma. According to 247Sports, Beamer has signed or got commitments from 19 four- or five-star prospects, including Sooners QB commit Caleb Williams. 247Sports ranks Williams, who is from the Washington, D.C., area, as the No. 7 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2021.