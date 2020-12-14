Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Shilo Sanders enters transfer portal, leaving South Carolina

Shilo Sanders is leaving the South Carolina football program.

A team spokesman confirmed to The State on Monday that Sanders has entered his name in the transfer portal.

The redshirt freshman defensive back is the son of Deion Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback who was named the new coach at Jackson State in September. Shaddeur Sanders, Shilo’s younger brother, is a senior quarterback in high school and is verbally committed to play for his dad.

Shilo Sanders was a three-star recruit coming out of Trinity Christian School in Texas. He appeared in four games as a freshman in 2019 before redshirting, making one tackle in limited action.

This year, Sanders emerged as a contributor in the Gamecocks’ secondary, appearing in nine games with 32 tackles and one pass breakup.

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
