USC undermanned, overmatched vs. Georgia in Gamecocks’ final home game of 2020

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty gains yardage Saturday against Georgia in the game played at Williams-Brice Stadium. Sideline Carolina

By halftime Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium, the South Carolina football team’s offense had perhaps done more than most expected.

That was, the Gamecocks got into double-digit scoring. It wasn’t going to matter too much as South Carolina’s defense was reduced to playing en masse players who rarely see the field — and USC still managed to lose key contributors to injury Saturday night..

The Gamecocks defense was worn to a nub, down first- and second-stringers all over. Quarterback Luke Doty and tailback Kevin Harris were game on offense, Georgia put up more than 200 rushing yards by halftime and South Carolina was comfortably defeated 45-16. It means the end of a tumultuous season, one that got Will Muschamp fired, draws a bit closer.

South Carolina (2-7) honored its seniors and played the final home game of the pandemic-shortened season in front of 16,444 fans at Williams-Brice. The Gamecocks wrap the season on the road against Kentucky next week.

UGA (6-2) ran out to a 21-0 lead before the Gamecocks got a little bit going. Interim head coach Mike Bobo dipped into the trick plays, and Doty, in his first career start, made a few plays. Pair that with Nick Muse making a play or two and young guys all over, the Gamecocks managed to cut the deficit to 11 before Kirby Smart’s squad pulled away for good.

“I’ve been proud of these guys the last couple weeks,” Bobo said. “When things haven’t gone well, there’s been a continuation of effort and fight and strain.”

Defense coordinator Travaris Robinson’s unit couldn’t offer much resistance. After star linebacker Ernest Jones was lost for the game with an ankle injury, USC’s linebackers were senior Damani Staley, lightly-used freshman Mo Kaba and walk-on freshman Darryle Ware. (Kaba later got hurt and walk-on Noah Vincent had to help out.)

The team’s top three Buck linemen — J.J. Enagbare, Jordan Burch and Brad Johnson were out — leaving Rod Fitten to play huge chunks of the game. Defensive tackle Jabari Ellis tweaked something and came back to moonlight at end.

It’s South Carolina’s fifth-straight loss after back-to-back wins over Vanderbilt and Auburn. USC has had three losing streaks of six games or more in its history (the 21 losses over 1998-99, nine over 1991-92 and six in 1966).

Observations from Gamecocks vs. Bulldogs

▪ USC went deep in the receiving group, getting freshmen Jaheim Bell and Ger-Cari Caldwell into the mix. Caldwell got his first catch.

▪ Defensive end Tonka Hemingway was questionable, but gritted through and tried to play.

▪ The Gamecocks worked backup tackle Jazton Turnetine in at points, but the left tackle spot was mostly sophomore Jakai Moore.

▪ Freshman corner Joey Hunter got some work early. After getting picked on by Georgia, he appeared to play less.

▪ The USC defensive line was so depleted that two offensive linemen, Jordan Rhodes and redshirt freshman Will Rogers, were helping on that side of the ball.

