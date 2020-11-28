Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
One of Gamecocks’ most productive defenders out for Georgia game

South Carolina football will try to slow down Georgia quarterback JT Daniels off a strong starting debut.

And the Gamecocks appear to be set to do it without one of the best defenders it has.

Kingsley Enagbare was not out in warmups ahead of Saturday’s game. On the pregame radio show, interim coach Mike Bobo said he has COVID-19.

Bobo mentioned tailback Deshaun Fenwick might also be out.

South Carolina’s lineup has been pocked by injuries, opt outs and is missing a key special teams face because of COVID.

At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Enagbare moved to the Buck position this season. He blossomed as a pass rusher, with an SEC-leading six sacks, along with 30 tackles, seven for loss and three forced fumbles.

Fellow defensive lineman Jordan Burch were also not warming up.

If Burch can’t go, Rod Fitten would be in line to start.

Also not in warmups was top receiver Shi Smith, who is in concussion protocol. He was doubtful.

Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
