One of the top three members of South Carolina’s recruiting class decommits

The South Carolina 2021 recruiting class took its biggest hit yet since the firing of Will Muschamp.

Raleigh, North Carolina linebacker Bryce Steele announced he was leaving USC’s class. The three-star prospect was the third-ranked member of the group in the 247 Sports national rankings.

The versatile defender played some safety and has not played football in two seasons. He dealt with surgery to remove a benign mass in his chest as a junior, and then both Virginia and North Carolina cancel high school football this fall.

Florida wide receiver Simeon Price decomitted lest than 24 hours earlier. Alabama wide receiver Rodarius Thomas backed off his pledge last week.

Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up.
