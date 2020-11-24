One of the top three members of South Carolina’s recruiting class decommits

The South Carolina 2021 recruiting class took its biggest hit yet since the firing of Will Muschamp.

Raleigh, North Carolina linebacker Bryce Steele announced he was leaving USC’s class. The three-star prospect was the third-ranked member of the group in the 247 Sports national rankings.

The versatile defender played some safety and has not played football in two seasons. He dealt with surgery to remove a benign mass in his chest as a junior, and then both Virginia and North Carolina cancel high school football this fall.

Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/1oUcL5kLUZ — Bryce Steele (@bryce_steele1) November 24, 2020

Florida wide receiver Simeon Price decomitted lest than 24 hours earlier. Alabama wide receiver Rodarius Thomas backed off his pledge last week.