Just how big of an underdog South Carolina opened as against Georgia

South Carolina linebacker Sherrod Greene (44) and defensive back Rashad Fenton (16) brings down Georgia running back D’Andre Swift (7) during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 08, 2018. tdominick@thestate.com

South Carolina’s football team has slogged through the 2020 season, and the Gamecocks will face long odds against the Georgia Bulldogs.

But the line won’t be quite as high as last year, when USC pulled off the 20-17 overtime stunner.

Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs opened as a 18-point favorite, a year after being a 21-point favorite in Athens. The Bulldogs have had quarterback issues all season and are all but done in the SEC East race.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 17-10 loss to Missouri, one where freshman quarterback Luke Doty gave the offense a little pep in the second half. J.T. Daniels made his Georgia debut after transferring from Southern Cal and threw for more than 400 yards.

USC had lost four in a row in the series before the 2019 upset, when Ryan Hilinski got hurt and Israel Mukuamu starred. South Carolina trails the overall series 51-19-2.