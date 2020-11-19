Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Gamecocks veteran added to Senior Bowl roster

The Senior Bowl in Mobile has been a launching point for draft stocks of South Carolina football players such as Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw.

Now it might be that chance for Shi Smith as well.

The Gamecocks senior wide receiver was added to the roster Thursday morning. The product of Union County could possibly come back to college, taking advantage of a free year during the pandemic, but this news points strongly to him simply moving on after four years.

Smith has been the Gamecocks’ only reliable receiver target on the outside and has blossomed in terms of his production. He’s sixth nationally in receptions (53) and 19th in yards (596).

For his career, he has 170 catches, 2,167 yards and 13 touchdowns.

A four-star in Will Muschamp’s first full recruiting cycle, Smith was a starter from his first game. He played alongside Bryan Edwards and Deebo Samuel. posting modest stats as a freshman, stronger numbers as a sophomore and then dipped a little last year before rounding into a top target as a senior.

Interim head coach Mike Bobo said he’s appreciated Smith’s fight and competitiveness, sticking with things, even when they were hard.

Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
