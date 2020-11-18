Southern Cal one day, South Carolina the next. Gamecocks offer hometown receiver

The South Carolina football coaching staff continues to recruit despite being in transition.

The Gamecocks on Wednesday offered Dutch Fork High School’s Antonio Williams, one of Palmetto State’s top receivers in the Class of 2022.

Gamecocks receiver coach Joe Cox was the one to offer Williams. Cox played quarterback for Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts at Independence High School in Charlotte and was teammates with Dutch Fork receivers coach and former Gamecock Jason Barnes.

“I’m very excited,” Williams said Wednesday night. “Coach Cox reached out to me a couple weeks ago and told me he loved my film and about his history with Coach Knotts and Barnes. “We’ve kept in contact and he offered me today. He said he doesn’t know what will happen and he could end up moving from USC but wherever he goes he wants to coach me.”

Barnes said Williams has the potential to be a four- or five-star recruit before his high school career wraps up. Dutch Fork has produced its share of talent at receiver over the last few years. Jalin Hyatt is a freshman at Tennesee, and Elijah Spencer is committed to Charlotte.

“He is fast, quick, strong and runs good routes, releases,” Barnes said. “He has soft hands, good attitude. He can take over the game returning the ball. He is very impressive with the ball in his hands and in space. He doesn’t mind blocking either.”

Williams’ Gamecocks offer comes a day after being offered by Southern Cal. His other Power Five offers include Duke and Wake Forest.

“It feels surreal it is happening,” Williams said of the offers.

Williams (6-foot, 185 pounds) broke his collarbone during his sophomore year and is in the midst of a breakout season for Dutch Fork, the defending Class 5A champions. He has 38 catches for 659 yards and seven touchdowns.

Williams also shines on special teams, returning two punts for touchdowns and averaging 28.1 yards per kick return. He also has thrown a TD pass.

