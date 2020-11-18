South Carolina, like Missouri, dealing with roster number concerns, Mike Bobo says

The South Carolina Gamecocks face off against the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 26.

The expectation was that the Missouri football team’s running COVID-19 issues might keep Saturday’s South Carolina game in Williams-Brice Stadium from being played.

But interim coach Mike Bobo said his own roster attrition puts it in a difficult spot as well. The Tigers are down to 56 available scholarship players, coach Eli Drinkwitz said, and USC isn’t far off.

“We’re close to that number ourselves with injuries and opt outs,” Bobo said on the SEC teleconference. “We’re close to his number.

“You’re always thin as the year goes on because of injuries, but now you add opt outs, it causes concern for you as a coach.”

The minimum the SEC requires is 53. Missouri’s 56 number was before a player entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

After four opt outs on Monday and Tuesday, South Carolina is down to at most 71 scholarship players when season-ending injuries and roster departures are factored in. Three of the 71, Jahmar Brown, Sherrod Greene and Rosendo Louis, haven’t played much this season because of injuries, and Bobo said wide receiver Xavier Legette, who missed last week’s game, has yet to practice this week.

That also doesn’t factor in some long-term injuries that haven’t been updated, such as wide receiver Chad Terrell.

South Carolina tested for COVID on Sunday and Tuesday. Thursday would be the last hurdle on that front.