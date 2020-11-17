USC players’ admiration of Muschamp won’t change. Now they face task of finishing 2020

Collin Hill and Adam Prentice know what it’s like to go through a coaching change.

Hill and Prentice were at Colorado State in December when Mike Bobo was fired and replaced with Steve Addazio. Both Hill and Prentice ended up at South Carolina, where Bobo was hired to be an offensive coordinator for Will Muschamp.

On Sunday, Muschamp was fired with three games left in his fifth season. USC is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and has given up more than 159 points in that stretch.

Bobo will be the team’s interim coach for the rest of the season.

“It is tough,” Prentice told reporters Monday. “I was fortunate to be with coach Muschamp for a year and coach Bobo multiple years at CSU and now here. It is tough for guys that have been here and came in with coach Muschamp. They have a lot of respect for him as a coach and who he is. I love the guy to death.

“It is hard to see your leader and someone you looked up to, brought you here, and now go. But those relationships aren’t going to go anywhere.”

Prentice, Hill and Jabari Ellis, three members of USC’s senior leadership committee, spoke Monday on Muschamp’s departure and the team’s morale heading into the final three games of the season, beginning with Saturday’s home contest against Missouri.

USC players were called to a meeting Sunday night to talk about Muschamp’s dismissal. Muschamp, USC athletic director Ray Tanner and president Bob Caslen all spoke to the team. The three players called it an emotional meeting but declined to share specific details of what transpired.

“It is not fun to go through transition, but you are still playing the game you love,” Hill said. “You just got to come out, make the most of it every day. It is hard but it is still football.”

Hill said he was especially grateful to Muschamp for taking a chance on him and giving him an opportunity to continue his football career. The former Dorman High standout was coming off his third ACL tear when he arrived in Columbia this spring for a fifth-year of eligibility.

Muschamp also stuck by Hill as the starter at QB despite many fans calling for Ryan Hilinski or Luke Doty to take over at quarterback.

“I’m forever grateful for him to be willing to take a chance on me,” Hill said of Muschamp. “That means a lot. I know he cares about this team and program. I can’t thank him enough for giving me this opportunity.”

Hill said players took Sunday and Monday to try and process things and get ready for Saturday’s game. The team had Monday off as scheduled and will return to practice Tuesday.

Ellis said he spoke briefly with Muschamp following Sunday’s meeting and also was grateful for getting a chance to play for him. He called Muschamp a player’s coach, saying he fought for his players when he arrived at USC and as he was leaving.

Now it’s up to Ellis and the other veterans to show that fight and “help rally the troops” to get them ready to finish the season strong.

“We’re just focused on getting out of the hole and winning the three games we have left,” Ellis said.