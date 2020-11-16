Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina’s Thanksgiving week game vs Georgia

South Carolina will host the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020.
Thanksgiving should fall on Clemson week for South Carolina, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other ideas. Now the Gamecocks are looking at Georgia as the viewing experience over leftovers.

And they’ll do it under the lights.

The SEC announced South Carolina will face the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 7.

The Gamecocks (2-5) face Missouri at 7:30 p.m. this coming weekend, while Georgia has Mississippi State this week.

USC just fired head coach Will Muschamp less than five years into his tenure. He was 0-4 against the Bulldogs, his alma mater, and his friend and former teammate Kirby Smart, who was close to getting the South Carolina job before UGA fired Mark Richt and swooped in.

It’s the fifth night game in a row, after LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Missouri. USC opened the season with a night game against Tennessee.

Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up.
