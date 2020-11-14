Kevin Harris’ historic day not enough for Gamecocks in shootout loss to Ole Miss

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) scores past a diving Mississippi defensive back Keidron Smith (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman) AP

Everyone was trying to catch their breath.

Kevin Harris. The South Carolina football team’s defense. The Ole Miss fans in the stands.

But by game’s end, the Gamecocks took the final punch to the stomach.

The burly Gamecocks tailback set the school record for rushing touchdowns (five) and yards (243) in a game against an SEC opponent, but his offense blinked late in a 59-42 shootout loss. The game dropped South Carolina to 2-5 in Will Muschamp’s fifth season and snapped USC’s three-game winning streak against the Rebels (3-4).

South Carolina faced third and 9 with just more than nine minutes left and went to an RPO play that went for two touchdowns. But perimeter blocking was blown up (or the ball was incorrectly not handed off) and USC had to punt down three points. Ole Miss drove 80 yards on the next possession to pull away.

The battle for most of the game was simple. Harris broke big play after big play, and the rest of the Gamecocks offense mostly kept up. But the Lane Kiffin scoring machine delivered scoring drive after scoring drive, getting stopped only twice in its first 10 drives.

After opening the quarterback job through the week, Muschamp and Mike Bobo’s pick of Collin Hill managed to hold his own, calmly distributing and overcoming an early interception.

The teams traded blows in the first half, with Ole Miss speeding through drives and the Gamecocks trying to grind it out. Harris had 101 yards and Hill’s lone incomplete pass was an interception.

The Gamecocks put themselves in a bad spot late in the first half when they couldn’t get a first down to run out the clock. They got a good punt, but a missed sack and a Ole Miss receiver, who was open on what appeared to be a blown coverage, got out of bounds just in time to allow for a field goal for the Rebels to take the lead into halftime.

Observations from Gamecocks vs. Rebels

▪ South Carolina’s defense was basically forced to play the whole game in dime formation. R.J. Roderick didn’t play last week, but he spent almost the whole game at linebacker, as the Gamecocks tried to steal a few stops.

▪ The Rebels gave the Gamecocks all sorts of fits lining star receiver Elijah Moore up in the backfired and either giving him carries or creating different ways to get him into pass patterns.

▪ The Gamecocks played most of the game without All-SEC corner/safety Israel Mukuamu. He suffered some kind of injury and had to go to the the locker room before halftime. He was out of pads after the break.

▪ The win made Lane Kiffin 2-0 all time against the Gamecocks. His lone year at Tennessee, his Vols topped Steve Spurrier’s USC team.

Next USC football game

Who: South Carolina vs. Missouri

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: SEC Network Alternate