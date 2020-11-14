Gamecock Recruits: Gunner Stockton has 8 TDs, sets school mark for all-time TD passes

Gunner Stockton continues his way up the Georgia High School Football record books.

The South Carolina Class of 2022 quarterback commit threw six touchdown passes and ran for two more to help Rabun County (Ga.) to a 63-14 over Union County on Friday.

The win helped Rabun County to its seventh consecutive region championship.

According to blitzsportsga.com, Stockton moved into sixth in Georgia’s all-time TD passing list and became the school’s all-time TD passing leader. He has 115 for his career, passing former Rabun standout Bailey Fisher’s mark of 113.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence holds the state record with 161 TD passes. Stockton has the postseason this year and his senior year to break the mark.

Against Union, Stockton threw for 380 yards and rushed for 120. It was the third time this season he has accounted for eight TDs in a game.

A look at how other USC recruits fared this week:

O’Mega Blake - Class of 2021 receiver caught five passes for 88 yards, 2 TDs and also threw a 42-yard pass in South Pointe’s 34-31 over Greenwood in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. South Pointe hosts AC Flora in the second round next week.

Derwin Burgess - Class of 2021 ATH ran for two touchdowns, caught a TD pass and had an interception in Riverdale (Ga.) 55-0 win over McDonough.

Coleton Gauthier - Class of 2021 quarterback commit threw five touchdown passes in Hebron (Ga.) 48-21 over Providence Christian on Friday.

Jayden Johnson - Class of 2021 ATH had 187 yards receiving and two touchdowns to help Cedartown (Ga.) to a 34-7 win over Central and win the school’s first region title since 2001.

Caleb McDowell - Class of 2021 running back ran two touchdowns in Lee County (Ga.) 41-7 win over Valdosta on Friday to win the region title.

Simeon Price - Class of 2021 ATH caught a 48-yard touchdown pass, intercepted a pass and some big plays on special teams in West Florida’s 40-7 win over Pensacola High.

Sam Reynolds - Class of 2021 ATH caught a 21-yard TD pass as Thompson (Ala.) defeated Hewitt Trussville in the second round of the 7A playoffs. Thompson plays Hoover next week with the winner moving on to the state championship game.

TJ Sanders - Class of 2021 defensive lineman helped Marion past Andrew Jackson in first round of Class 3A playoffs.

Rodarius Thomas - Class of 2021 WR saw his season end in Eufala’s 41-28 loss to Blount in the Alabama 6A playoffs.