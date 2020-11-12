One of South Carolina’s explosive play-makers will be out for an extended period

The Gamecocks football team will be without tight end Keveon Mullins for the foreseeable future.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced the news Thursday on his weekly call-in show appearance, saying the redshirt freshman’s ankle injury has not healed well after getting rolled up a few weeks ago against LSU. The Gamecocks face Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Keveon will probably be out for some time,” Muschamp said. “The ankle is not healed well from LSU when he got tackled from behind there and then rolled back on his ankle. It’s a high ankle sprain. So that’s going to probably be some time on him.”

Mullins moved from wide receiver to tight end this offseason. He caught three balls for 110 yards this year. But against the Tigers a defender chased him down from behind and his foot was bent up and fallen on.

South Carolina has three catches of 40-plus yards, and Mullins has two of them.

Muschamp did say defensive backs RJ Roderick and Shilo Sanders will be back to face the Rebels. The pair missed the game against Texas A&M with undisclosed injuries.

Muschamp noted they came through the bye week without more positive COVID tests among the players, not an easy feet.

“We’re doing an outstanding job,” Muschamp said. “I want to tip our hat to Clint Haggard and his medical staff. We’ve had some issues here and there. Some guys have maybe had chest pains, maybe have been limited in what they can do practice-wise. We’ve taken every medical extreme that we could as far as EKG, all the different testing we need to do to make sure the health and safety of our student-athletes comes first.”

South Carolina (2-4) at Ole Miss (2-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss by 11