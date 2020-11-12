South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Ole Miss game

South Carolina football is rolling down to Oxford, Mississippi with a new look.

The Gamecocks unveiled the uniform combo for the trip to face the high-scoring Ole Miss Rebels. They’ll wear white jerseys with black helmets and what appear to be white pants.

The theme of the announcement video: The opportunity ahead.

Heading into Saturday’s game, South Carolina (2-4) is trying to turn things around after blowout losses to LSU and Texas A&M.

The Rebels are 2-4 on the season, having only beaten Vanderbilt and Kentucky, the latter game coming by a point in overtime. But they also pushed Alabama and are 22nd in the country, averaging 38 points a game (they allow 40.7, 115th nationally.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. The game will be on SEC Network. The Rebels are favored by 11 points after the line swung hard their way.

2020 UNIFORM COMBOS

▪ Texas A&M: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets

▪ LSU: white pants, black jerseys and white helmets

▪ Auburn: garnet pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets

▪ Vanderbilt: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Florida: white pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Clemson: black pants, black jerseys and black helmets

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, white jerseys and white helmets

▪ Appalachian State: black pants, garnet jerseys and black helmets

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, garnet jerseys and white helmets

▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet