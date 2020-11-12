Ever dreamed of teeing off at Williams-Brice? Topgolf tour coming to Gamecock country

South Carolina fans, if you’ve ever looked at the expanse of grass that is the playing field at Williams-Brice Stadium and wondered how well your golf game would translate — now’s your chance.

USC’s athletics department and Topgolf announced Thursday that Williams-Brice Stadium will be included in the 2021 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour lineup in April, allowing fans to tee off from seating areas inside the stadium and try to hit targets on the field.

The event will come to Columbia from April 8-11, 2021, coinciding with the 2021 Masters.

The on-field targets will be between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box in the seating area, and after dark, the targets light up the field so fans can keep playing into the night.

Tickets for one-hour increments at the event will go on sale next week on Nov. 19. Prices start at $40 for the public and $35 for students, with premium packages available that include drink tickets, merchandise and membership passes.

Williams-Brice will be one of 14 stadiums featured in the tour this year, with another event scheduled for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte from March 25-28.

Topgolf already has a “Swing Suite” located in downtown Columbia at The Venue on Main Street, where customers can tee off indoors.

Williams-Brice Stadium, meanwhile, has just undergone extensive $22.5 million renovations expanding the venue’s club and premium seating areas, decking out portions of the stadium with plush suites and bars.