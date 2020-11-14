Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs Ole Miss game time, latest odds, TV, stream info

South Carolina football comes off a bad loss to Texas A&M and hits the road to face Mississippi. The Gamecocks will have to handle a top-flight Lane Kiffin offense. What you need to know:

When does South Carolina play today?

Who: South Carolina (2-4) at Ole Miss (2-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038) in Oxford, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analysis; Cole Cubelic, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 137/XM 380

Gamecocks vs Ole Miss live stream: WatchESPN

Series history: The all-time series is tied 8-8. The Gamecocks have won the past three, including a shootout in 2018.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Weather forecast today for Oxford, Miss.

Clear, but with a chance of rain late in the night. Temperature 60 degrees at kickoff, 60 at game’s end. South-southwest wind around 10 mph.

This week’s SEC betting odds, TV times

College football point spreads, according to VegasInsider.com. All other SEC games this week were postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

Noon: Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-17), SEC Network





7 pm: Arkansas at Florida (-17.5), ESPN





7:30 pm: South Carolina at Ole Miss (-11), SEC Network

Gamecocks vs. Rebels: What’s at stake in 2020

The Gamecocks need this one badly just to get some positivity around the program. A pair of blowouts created a dour mood around South Carolina fandom and has talk of Will Muschamp’s future at USC as a hot subject

Where things go with South Carolina’s quarterback spot could be decided in this one. Collin Hill is expected to start (again) after Muschamp opened the QB competition with Ryan Hilinski.

The Rebels have a couple of wins this season, but climbing closer to .500 wouldn’t hurt for Lane Kiffin’s program in Year 1. Ole Miss has competed with some of the better programs in the conference, but also found itself in a battle nearly every week.

The teams, by the numbers









USC OM Points/Game 24.8 38 Opp. Points/Game 33 40.7 Yds. Rushing/Game 144.5 216.3 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 173 231 Yds. Pass/Game 196 325.3 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 250.8 302.5 Avg. Yds./Game 240.5 541.7 Opp. Total Yds/Game 423.8 533.5

South Carolina players to watch

1. Running back Kevin Harris might have a chance to feast. The Rebels are allowing 5.5 yards a carry and opponents haven’t been shy about handing it off. It also would likely give the Gamecocks a chance to slow things and keep the Ole Miss attack off the field. Harris has 574 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season.

2. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks had a miserable game against Texas A&M, getting targeted three times on three snaps with three drops. But after that, the Wingate transfer is still the team’s best hope for another pass-catching threat beyond Shi Smith and Nick Muse.

3. Safety/nickel Jammie Robinson again has another tough assignment. Rebels slot receiver Elijah Moore is first in the country with 61 catches and third with 829 yards. Robinson has had some rough outings, but he’s often the one tasked with covering the top inside receiver.

Three Ole Miss football players to watch

1. QB Matt Corral — He’s coming off one of the best games in school history two weeks ago against Vanderbilt when he completed 31-of-34 passes for 412 yards and six touchdowns. Corral completed a school-record 19 straight passes, breaking Eli Manning’s mark. The sophomore is second in the SEC in passing yards (1,846), completion percentage (71.6) and TD passes (18).

2. WR Elijah Moore — He leads the SEC with 61 catches for 829 yards and six touchdowns. Moore’s NFL Draft stock continues to rise, and ESPN expert Mel Kiper declared him a day two pick after an early-season performance against Florida.

3. LB Sam Williams — Senior linebacker was reinstated in September after sexual battery charges were dropped. Williams has 28 tackles and leads the team with six tackles for loss and three sacks.

South Carolina football depth chart





x-denotes true freshman

Offense

QB: Collin Hill (Ryan Hilinski, Luke Doty)

RB: Kevin Harris (Deshaun Fenwick)

FB: Adam Prentice

WR: Jalen Brooks (Dakereon Joyner)

WR: Xavier Legette (Josh Vann)

WR: Shi Smith (x-Rico Powers)

TE: Nick Muse (Chandler Farrell)

TE: Will Register (Jaheim Bell)

LT: Jazston Turnetine (Jakai Moore)

LG: Sadarius Hutcherson (Jordan Rhodes)

C: Eric Douglas (Vincent Murphy)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Wyatt Campbell)

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Jakai Moore, x-Vershon Lee, Jaylen Nichols)

Defense

DE: Aaron Sterling (x-Tonka Hemingway)

DT: Keir Thomas (Zacch Pickens)

DT: Jabari Ellis (Rick Sandidge)

Buck: Kingsley Enagbare (x-Jordan Burch)

SLB: Brad Johnson

MLB: Ernest Jones (Mo Kaba)

WLB: Damani Staley (RJ Roderick)

CB: Jaycee Horn (John Dixon)

S: Jammie Robinson (Shilo Sanders)

S: RJ Roderick (Jaylin Dickerson)

CB: Israel Mukuamu (Cam Smith)

N: Jammie Robinson (Jaycee Horn)

Dime: R.J. Roderick

Special Teams

PK: Parker White (x-Mitch Jeter)

P: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

DS: Matthew Bailey (Nick Muse)

H: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

PR: Jammie Robinson

KR: Shi Smith

The State’s Lou Bezjak contributed to this report