Gamecocks complete 2020-21 basketball schedule with one exception: the opener

The full South Carolina men’s basketball schedule has been set, with the team announcing its non-conference schedule on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks will open the season in Columbia on Nov. 25 with an exhibition game against an opponent that will be announced at a later date.

The schedule includes eight non-conference games, including two games in Kansas City for the previously announced Hall of Fame Classic, which includes Northwestern, TCU and Tulsa. Other highlights include a Dec. 19 showdown with rival Clemson in Columbia and a Dec. 5 road trip to Houston. The Clemson game could help make up for the loss of the Clemson-USC football game, which will not be played this fall for the first time in 111 years.

Including the exhibition, the Gamecocks will host five games at Colonial Life Arena, where 3,500 fans will be allowed to enter. Much like football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, seats will be divided into pods of two, four and six fans and masks will be required for entry. Game times and broadcast information have not yet been announced.

“I first want to thank everyone who has worked so hard at the national and conference levels and of course here at South Carolina, to have made it possible for us to play this upcoming season,” head coach Frank Martin said in an official release. “Scheduling has definitely been challenging this year, but we are very excited for the non-conference games we have in front of us and feel they will prepare us as we enter what will be another great season of SEC basketball.”

Last week, the Gamecocks announced an 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule, which opens with a trip to Kentucky on Dec. 29. It’s the eighth time in 10 years that USC has opened its conference season on the road.

The NCAA will allow teams to play up to 27 game this season. USC’s exhibition game on Nov. 25 will count against that 27-game figure, but it won’t count toward USC’s record. The Gamecocks initially had a regular-season game set for Nov. 25, but USC’s opponent backed out, Martin told radio host Teddy Heffner last week.

“We had a game in place for our opener and that team backed out, and we’ve been trying to find a game for the opener on the 25th,” Martin said. “So we’re going to release it with a ‘TBA.’

“We’re in negotiation with a couple teams ... We’ve got (an in-state) school and of out-of-state school, and then there’s a third school also from out of state that really wants to play. But out of the three teams, I’m not going to engage them in conversation until I’m through with the other two first.”

USC basketball’s 2020-21 schedule

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Wed., Nov. 25: Exhibition game TBD

Sat., Nov. 28: South Carolina vs. Northwestern (tournament)

Sun., Nov. 29: South Carolina vs. TCU or Tulsa (tournament)

Sat., Dec. 5: South Carolina at Houston

Thu., Dec. 10: South Carolina vs. Wofford

Mon., Dec. 14: South Carolina at George Washington

Sat., Dec. 19: South Carolina vs. Clemson

Wed., Dec. 23: South Carolina vs. S.C. State

Tues., Dec. 29: South Carolina at Kentucky





Sat., Jan. 2: South Carolina vs. Florida A&M





Wed., Jan. 6: Texas A&M at South Carolina





Sat., Jan. 9: South Carolina at Ole Miss

Tues., Jan. 12: Tennessee at South Carolina

Sat., Jan. 16: South Carolina at LSU

Tues., Jan. 19: South Carolina at Missouri

Sat., Jan. 23: Auburn at South Carolina

Wed., Jan. 27: Georgia at South Carolina

Sat., Jan. 30: South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Wed., Feb. 3: South Carolina at Florida

Sat., Feb. 6: Mississippi State at South Carolina

Tues., Feb. 9: Alabama at South Carolina

Sat., Feb. 13: Ole Miss at South Carolina

Tues., Feb. 16: South Carolina at Tennessee

Sat., Feb. 20: Missouri at South Carolina

Wed., Feb. 24: South Carolina at Mississippi State

Sat., Feb. 27: South Carolina at Georgia

Tues., March 2: Arkansas at South Carolina

March 10-14: SEC Tournament in Nashville





