2 in Aggies program positive with COVID-19 after South Carolina trip, Texas A&M says

For the second time this season, South Carolina football had a close call with a team that is dealing with COVID-19.

On Monday, Texas A&M announced a pair of coronavirus positives, one student and one player, who both traveled to Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina lost the game 48-3.

The Aggies have announced they have confirmed two positive COVID19 cases: one player and one student worker, who were on the trip to South Carolina. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 9, 2020

A South Carolina spokesman told The State: “Our athletics training staff has been notified by Texas A&M, per SEC protocols, that no players on the Gamecock football team were identified as being a close contact that would result in quarantine. A close contact is identified as someone who is within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 cumulative minutes. We will continue to test our players as normal SEC protocols- three times each week.”

The Gamecocks dealt with a similar issue with Vanderbilt earlier this season. After the Gamecocks beat the Commodores, Vandy announced a new batch of positives that prevented them from playing games.

