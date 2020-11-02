Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
TV channel, kickoff time set for South Carolina’s Nov. 14 game at Ole Miss

South Carolina’s football team wasn’t supposed to return to Oxford, Mississippi until after 2025 at the earliest. Instead, the Gamecocks are headed to visit Ole Miss next week.

And they’ll be set for a night game game.

The SEC announced the Rebels and Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on SEC Network. They last met in 2018 at noon in Oxford, a game USC took 48-44 in dramatic fashion.

The Gamecocks (2-3) first have a home night game this week against Texas A&M.

South Carolina and Ole Miss (1-4) have faced off 16 times, seven as SEC foes, splitting the meetings. The Gamecocks have won the past three, including the famed birth-of-Sandstorm upset in 2009, after the Rebels had won five in a row, including the first four meetings in SEC play.

Ole Miss is 2-4 and coming off a 54-21 win against Vanderbilt in Year 1 with Lane Kiffin. His team plays are one of the fastest paces in the country and fits that archetype with an offense that’s one of the more productive in the country and a defense that has had its share of issues.

The Gamecocks haven’t faced a Kiffin team since 2009, when his Tennessee squad upset a ranked USC squad led by Stephen Garcia, Moe Brown and Alshon Jeffery.

SEC TV schedule for Nov. 14

Georgia at Missouri, Noon on ESPN

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, Noon on SEC Network

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Auburn at Miss State, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m. on CBS

South Carolina at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas at Florida, 7p.m. on ESPN

USC 2020 schedule

Sept. 26: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 27

Oct. 3: Florida 38, South Carolina 24

Oct. 10: South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7

Oct. 17: South Carolina 30, Auburn 11

Oct. 24: LSU 52, South Carolina 24

Oct. 31: OPEN

Nov. 7: home vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 14: at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Nov. 21: home vs. Missouri

Nov. 28: home vs. Georgia

Dec. 5: at Kentucky

Profile Image of Ben Breiner
Ben Breiner
Covers the South Carolina Gamecocks, primarily football, with a little basketball, baseball or whatever else comes up. Joined The State in 2015. Previously worked at Muncie Star Press and Greenwood Index-Journal. Picked up feature writing honors from the APSE, SCPA and IAPME at various points. A 2010 University of Wisconsin graduate. Support my work with a digital subscription
