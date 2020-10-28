College Sports
South Carolina football schedules two-game series with familiar ACC opponent
South Carolina has scheduled two football games against N.C. State for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, the Gamecocks announced Wednesday.
The 2030 game will be in Columbia, with a return trip to Raleigh the next year.
The teams played each other in the 2017 opener, which the Gamecocks won 35-28 in Charlotte. That game, highlighted by an electric Deebo Samuel performance, helped launch USC to a 9-4 season.
South Carolina won the previous two meetings 34-0 in 2008 (the Tommy Beecher game) and 7-3 in 2009. Before that, N.C. State won four in a row in the series, with the last win being a 10-0 victory against a 1999 USC team that went 0-11.
The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 28-26-4. The former ACC foes met every year from 1968 to 1991.
These are the second non-conference games scheduled for the 2030 and 2031 seasons alongside the annual Clemson games. South Carolina has a home-and-home ACC series with Miami (2026, 2027) and Virginia Tech (2034, 2035) and a neutral-site game against North Carolina in 2023.
Future USC non-conference opponents (plus rotating SEC opponent)
2021
Sept. 4 Eastern Illinois
Sept. 11 East Carolina
Oct. 2 Troy
Nov. 27 Clemson
(Auburn)
2022
Sept. 3 - Georgia State
Sept. 24 Charlotte
Nov. 9 - Wofford
Nov. 26 - at Clemson
(At Arkansas)
2023
Sept. 2 vs North Carolina (in Charlotte, NC)
Sept. 9 Furman
Nov. 4 Liberty
Nov. 25 Clemson
(Mississippi State)
2024
Sept. 21 Akron
Nov. 30 at Clemson
(At Alabama)
2025
Sept. 20 at Appalachian State
Nov. 29 Clemson
(Ole Miss)
2026
Sept. 5 Miami
Nov. 28 at Clemson
2027
Sept. 11 at Miami
Nov. 27 at Clemson
TBA - App. State
2030
Sept 14 N.C. State
2031
Aug 30 at N.C. State
2034
Sept 16. Virginia Tech
2035
Sept 15. at Virginia Tech
