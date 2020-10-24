South Carolina at LSU live updates: Early observations inside Death Valley

The State’s Ben Breiner is inside Tiger Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against LSU. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Gamecocks are playing a 10-game, SEC-only schedule during the coronavirus-delayed season.

Early observations

Freshman wide receiver Rico Powers was not out with the early warmup group. Junior cornerback Israel Mukuamu was out warming up pregame and looked to be walking without a limp after dealing with a groin injury all year, while sophomore linebacker Jahmar Brown was in uniform after dealing with a knee sprain.

Offensive warmups end with a fade ball to Books along the side of the end zone. It also appears defensive end Joseph Anderson didn’t make the trip. He was at Vanderbilt.

There’s a descent little cluster of Gamecocks parents congregated behind the south end zone. It’s a little eerie in a stadium this massive with the crowd being so sparse.

Line drops to 4 points

LSU opened the week as a 7-point favorite over the Gamecocks, but with starting quarterback Myles Brennan out due to injury and the Tiger defense in disarray, the line has steadily declined. As of Saturday evening, South Carolina is now only a 4-point underdog. The Gamecocks are a perfect 4-0 against the spread the season.

Experts divided on picking USC, LSU

Analysts on ESPN’s College GameDay and the SEC Network’s SEC Nation made their picks for the game this morning — and there was no clear consensus on who the experts thought would win. On GameDay, David Pollack and Kirk Herbstreit went with South Carolina, while Desmond Howard and Lee Corso picked LSU. On SEC Nation, Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers picked South Carolina, while Roman Harper selected LSU.

