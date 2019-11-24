MarShawn Lloyd posts he’s ready to get to the SEC with the Gamecocks

In the midst of South Carolina’s down season, there’s always a little angst from fans about the status of top recruits, notably four-star Maryland running back MarShawn Lloyd.

The No. 8 back in the 247 Sports rankings rarely speaks publicly, but he did fire off an Instagram post on Sunday.

His high school season ended a few weeks ago. He was back in the gym, with the message he’s looking forward to playing in the SEC, capped with a GoGamecocks hashtag and a Spurs Up hand signal.

Lloyd led his DeMatha team to a 7-4 record in a loaded league of parochial schools. He was a big-play machine in the regular season, once having the top play on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

He is the No. 43 player in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Getting him was a major coup for first-year running backs coach Thomas Brown and head coach Will Muschamp.