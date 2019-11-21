5 early storylines for the Carolina-Clemson game, including Gamecocks’ motivation

It’s an open week for the South Carolina and Clemson football teams. They’ll do battle next Saturday, Nov. 30, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia in a game that kicks off at noon on ESPN.

In a matchup between the No. 3 (and undefeated) Tigers and the 4-7 Gamecocks, here are the early headlines:

Gamecocks will play with nothing to lose

South Carolina has no shot at a bowl game entering the matchup with Clemson. The last time the Gamecocks were in this position was in 2015 when a 3-8 South Carolina team hosted an 11-0 Tigers team. Clemson entered as a 20.5-point favorite before holding on for a 37-32 win as the Gamecocks played loose with nothing to lose. Clemson will be favored by at least three touchdowns again this season, and you can bet South Carolina will put everything it has into this game. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said an upset could right a lot of wrongs from the season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Who all will suit up for South Carolina?

Muschamp said he expects most of his injured players back for the Clemson game. That might not include star receiver Bryan Edwards, who is doubtful after a knee scope, Muschamp said. His optimism hasn’t always been the best barometer for who plays. USC was down Edwards, OrTre Smith, Tavien Feaster, A.J. Turner and Mon Denson against Texas A&M, plus has several players nicked up and a set of veterans already done for the year. It remains to be seen how walking wounded the Gamecocks will be.

The Muschamp factor

How this goes could have an effect on the optics around an embattled Muschamp. If Clemson comes out and stomps the Gamecocks, looking to help the eye test for the College Football Playoff, it could further dampen the mood around the South Carolina program in what remains a tense time. If USC were to be competitive and keep it within 14 with this skeleton crew, that might relieve pressure a bit.

Feaster faces former team

Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster will get a shot against his former team, assuming he is back from a groin injury that has sidelined him since early November. Feaster transferred to South Carolina during the summer in search of more playing time and has rushed for 625 yards while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Clemson players and coaches said at the time of Feaster’s decision and again leading up to this game that they understood why Feaster left and they have nothing but respect for him.

Clemson defense won’t lack focus during preparation

When Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables met with the media after last year’s 56-35 victory over South Carolina, he sounded like a coach recapping a loss. Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley passed for 510 yards against Clemson as South Carolina had 29 first downs and 600 yards of total offense in what was one of the worst performances by a Venables defense in his career. You can bet Clemson’s coaching staff will bring up last year’s game several times over the next two weeks.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina vs. Clemson

When: Noon, Saturday, Nov. 30

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: ESPN

Line: Clemson by 24.5