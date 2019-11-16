Senior Gamecock linebacker ejected vs. Texas A&M for targeting

South Carolina football is now without a steady senior presence on its defense, as linebacker T.J. Brunson was ejected in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Texas A&M for targeting.

The call came after a review on a play in which Brunson combined with defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum for a sack of Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond and a fumble, which Texas A&M recovered.

Because the targeting call came in the first quarter, Brunson will miss the rest of the game and be eligible to play in all of next weekend’s game against Clemson.

The call erased a major loss for A&M and set them up for an eventual field goal to put the Aggies up over the Gamecocks, 3-0.

USC was already playing without several major offensive weapons — senior receiver Bryan Edwards was a late scratch and senior running back Tavien Feaster was ruled out earlier in the week.

T.J. Brunson has been ejected for targeting after a review (not called on the field live). Brunson had (probably) two college football games left to play. One of them is now over. And Aggies get a first down, now at USC 20. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) November 17, 2019 Can someone please explain to me how you can target someone in the middle of their chest? pic.twitter.com/W5YWByZaUO — Erik Kimrey (@ErikKimrey) November 17, 2019

South Carolina and Texas A&M are being televised on the SEC Network.