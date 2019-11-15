South Carolina runs past Cleveland State for another rout, remains undefeated

The South Carolina of smothering defensive form showed up for its two wins. The South Carolina filled with energy and pace showed up for its third.

The Gamecocks on Friday remained undefeated with a 90-63 rout of Cleveland State. The result means USC is 3-0 for the first time in three years. But the way it happened might mean more.

This performance wasn’t so much for a complete defensive effort — like it was in previous whippings of North Alabama and Wyoming — but rather for an exhausting series of end-to-end action.

Frank Martin teased in the preseason that this team could be the fastest, deepest and most athletic of his eight years in Columbia. A bit of that showed up Friday.

The sequence that perhaps best represented all of it came midway through the second half when Trae Hannibal’s chase-down block of Hugo Ferreira was followed by another block by Wildens Leveque. Hannibal then collected the loose ball, sprinted the other way and finished in traffic to cap Carolina’s game-changing 22-4 run.

Leveque and Hannibal are both freshmen, a couple guys who currently sit eighth and 10th in Martin’s rotation.

South Carolina finished with 29 takeaways, had five blocks and grabbed 26 offensive rebounds. The 90 points are a season-high. A.J. Lawson’s 28 were a career-high.

Ten different Gamecocks scored. Thirteen had rebounds. And if floor-dives were tallied, probably every Gamecock who played had at least one. Senior Maik Kotsar epitomized the hustle with five points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Alanzo Frink added 11 points and 10 boards.

It was complete domination that eventually arrived after a brief scare toward the end of the first half. South Carolina went cold over the period’s final three minutes, allowing Cleveland State (1-3) to whittle a 17 point lead down to five. The Vikings shot 56% percent in the first half, a surprise considering the Gamecocks had held their first two opponents to under 25%.

CSU was held to 23% shooting in the second half.

And one

Leveque’s second game as a college player was his best. The 6-foot-11 rookie was a spark-plug, finishing with 12 points in 11 minutes.

Personal foul

Justin Minaya, South Carolina’s most consistent player through two games, struggled offensively. He didn’t score and missed all nine of his field goal attempts.

Tip-in

Freshman walk-on Mike Green scored his first career college points on “and-1” layup with 2:41 left.

NEXT

Who: Boston University at South Carolina

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

TV: SEC Network-Plus via the WatchESPN app