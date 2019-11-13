College Sports
Which Gamecocks players the staff plans to hold out to preserve redshirts
South Carolina football will likely be down a few players Saturday against Texas A&M ... intentionally.
As the season comes near to its close, there are still some decisions to make on a few freshman redshirts. USC coach Will Muschamp said the aim is to sit the ones they can this week, including safety Shilo Sanders.
“Shilo is gonna be a good player for us,” Muschamp said. “He’s played in four games. We’re holding him right now. But he’s still practicing with us and taking all the reps.
“Traevon Kenion and KeShawn Toney have both played in two games. We’re trying to manage that right now. Cam Smith played in three. So we’re going to probably sit him this weekend, and not play him this weekend.”
Players can get into four games and still redshirt, maintaining a year of eligibility. An optimistic Muschamp is still holding out hope for a bowl, but a more pessimistic outlook would have Kenion and Toney locked in as redshirts (USC would need to upset Texas A&M and Clemson).
USC has seven true freshmen who have already burned their redshirts. Ten more are locked into redshirts assuming no bowl, including Kenion, Toney and offensive tackle Jakai Moore.
The only freshman on the edge Muschamp didn’t mention was running back Kevin Harris, who has played in four games, including the past two, and looks like someone who will continue contributing.
Defensive lineman Devontae Davis and quarterback Jake Bentley are locked into redshirts with season-ending injuries, as is defensive tackle Keir Thomas, who missed the first nine games. Defensive end Brad Johnson has played two games and will redshirt if USC does not make a bowl.
Will redshirt:
OL Mark Fox
WR Keveon Mullins
WR Tyquan Johnson
Buck Rodricus Fitten
OL William Rogers
OL Vincent Murphy
DL Joseph Anderson
All but assured to redshirt
TE Traevon Kenion - Only played vs. Charleston Southern, App. State. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl
OL Jakai Moore - Played two games. Will redshirt if he doesn’t play this week or if USC misses a bowl
Planned to redshirt:
DB Cam Smith - Has played in two games
DB Shilo Sanders - Has played in four games
TE KeShawn Toney - Played two games
Already burned redshirt (freshmen only):
QB Ryan Hilinski
DB Jammie Robinson
WR Xavier Legette
DB John Dixon
DT Zacch Pickens
LB Jahmar Brown
OL Jaylen Nichols
In limbo
RB Kevin Harris - Has played in four games and will likely play at least one more
(Veteran) LB Rosendo Louis - Played in three games and will redshirt if he doesn’t play one of the final two
Veterans who will redshirt:
Buck defensive end Brad Johnson - The junior is injured and missed the past seven games
DL Devontae Davis - Injured in the preseason
QB Jake Bentley - Injured after South Carolina’s first game and lost for the season
Keir Thomas - Hasn’t played this season and thus has already secured a redshirt
(USC is also looking for a medical sixth year for Randrecous Davis)
