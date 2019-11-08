Reports: DJ Swearinger lands with new NFL squad

It appears former South Carolina safety D.J. Swearinger has landed with a franchise with a history that suits his hard-hitting style.

NBC Sports Bay Area and The Athletic reported Friday night the former Gamecock is joining the Oakland Raiders. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals in late September.

In four games this season, he had 28 tackles and four pass breakups.

Swearinger posted solid numbers in two seasons in Washington in 2017 and 2018, picking off four passes and was Pro Football Focus’ highest rated safety through a portion of last season.

But a dispute with the coaches proceeded his departure in late December.

He started his career with the Houston Texans and had two stints with Arizona.

At South Carolina, Swearinger had a reputation as a devastating hitter, including an iconic pop of Clemson’s Andre Ellington. He was a second-team All-SEC selection his senior season.

The Raiders are 5-4 and 26th in the league in points allowed per game.