Star Gamecocks lineman invited to prestigious All-Star game

South Carolina football defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw made the choice last year to return to college and play out his senior season.

This year he’ll be honored among some of the best seniors in the country.

Kinlaw accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the most prestigious of postseason All-State games to professional hopefuls. The event and its practices are loaded with NFL scouts and often serve as a spring board for aspiring draft picks.

Last year, a strong Senior Bowl performance helped make Deebo Samuel a top-40 NFL draft pick.

Kinlaw came off a 2018 performance that was statistically good but not where he wanted it to be. He came back in better health and has been a wrecking ball most of the season, getting two quarterbacks, drawing double teams and notably dominating in South Carolina’s upset of No. 3 Georgia.

The 6-foot-6, 310 pounder has 24 tackles, five sacks, two pass break-ups and a trio of QB hurries.

Out of Goose Creek High School, Kinlaw had to spend a year in junior college in Mississippi. He came to Columbia at 340 pounds, but quickly lost weight as he took a starting spot his first season.

CBS has Kinlaw ranked as the No. 10 player in the draft.

He will walk on senior day this weekend before the Appalachian State game at 7:30 p.m.