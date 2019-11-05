Freshmen rule the day as Gamecocks roar to season-opening rout

With three true freshman starters, No. 8 South Carolina women’s basketball went all in on its youth to open the season Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena.

The result was a sloppy start but a historic finish, as the Gamecocks routed Alabama State, 103-43, and freshman forward Aliyah Boston recorded the program’s seventh ever triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 points. It is also the first by a freshman.

After a tighter-than-expected 17-11 lead through one quarter, coach Dawn Staley’s team roared to life, outscoring the Hornets 62-22 over the second and third quarters to completely put the game away. In particular, a 25-2 burst in the third quarter turned the contest from surprisingly back-and-forth into a one-sided affair.

All that was left in the fourth quarter was for Boston to collect her record-breaking 10th swat, which she did 6:25 to play, exiting to a standing ovation.

Things took time to get going early though — the Hornets didn’t score for nearly five minutes, but the Gamecocks made just four of their first 13 field goal attempts. ASU also stayed competitive on the boards despite an obvious size disadvantage.

But South Carolina’s superior length and talent in the post could not be denied — Boston racked up five points and four rebounds by the end of the first quarter, while senior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 13 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes of action.

The Gamecocks also got double-digit scoring effort from four different guards, including 11 points, five rebounds and four assists from senior guard Tyasha Harris.

All told, USC’s five freshmen combined for 45 points.

And one: Local walk-on freshman Olivia Thompson got into the game midway through the fourth quarter and wasted no time in making an impact, scoring 10 points in a three-minute stretch, much to the delight of the crowd.

Personal foul: The shooting was sloppy early with a 31.6% shooting percentage in the first quarter. Boston especially took advantage of Alabama State’s lack of height by collecting her own misses with ease. That won’t fly against taller, better opponents.

Tip-in: Every Gamecock scored in the contest, and South Carolina surpassed 100 points for the first time in a season opener under Dawn Staley.

Next

Who: No. 8 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Maryland

When: 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

Watch: ESPN