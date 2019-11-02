Thumbs up, thumbs down: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

A look at what went right and wrong for South Carolina football in the 24-7 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Thumbs Up

Xavier Legette

Freshman receiver caught his first career touchdown, a 20-yarder from Ryan Hilinski in the second quarter.

Deshaun Fenwick

Fenwick, who hadn’t had a carry since last year against Akron, ran for 102 yards and showed a toughness about him. He took the place of Mon Denson, who didn’t play after the first quarter.

Bryan Edwards

After becoming the school’s career leader in receptions last week, the senior receiver caught a career-high 14 passes for 139 yards and a TD. He also had a 35-yard punt return.

Third-downs

The Gamecocks were 9-of-15 for the game on third downs. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski was 8-of-10 passing for 99 yards on third down.

Thumbs Down

Mon Denson

Redshirt senior fumbled on the Vandy 9-yard line to end a possible USC scoring drive. Denson didn’t have a carry the rest of the game.

Penalties

Vandy’s touchdown scoring drive on the first possession of the game was aided three South Carolina penalties, two of which came on third down to extend the drive. Israel Mukuamu was called for two of the three penalties on the drive. For the game, the Gamecocks were penalized 11 times for 94 yards.

Fourth-down fails

Leading 14-7, South Carolina passed up on a chance to go up two scores in the third quarter and went for it on fourth-and-one from the Vandy 22. But the Commodores stuffed Harris on the play and ended the drive. South Carolina also got stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line late in the game.

Injuries

South Carolina was without starting receiver Shi Smith, who missed the game with a hamstring injury. Then, USC tight end Nick Muse left the game with a knee injury and was on crutches after the game.