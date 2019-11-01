Gamecocks lose football signee to Big 12 program

When Jaquaze Sorrells didn’t make it to campus in August, he said he planned to sign with South Carolina football in January.

On Friday, the former Gamecocks signee and four-star recruit tweeted he’s committed to TCU.

“This is harder than going through the recruiting process the first time around bcause I made Columbia home at my heart,” Sorrells posted. “I met so many people in the city of Columbia and I won’t forget the memories I have made in Columbia. But at the end of the day it is all business. and I have to handle mine the way I need to and the best way I feel.

“To my brothers at USC, I love y’all boys and keep grinding.”

Sorrells was one of the blue chip players in South Carolina’s 2019 haul. He had academics questions from the start and his enrollment pushed back and back until he didn’t make it to campus over the summer.

He visited Maryland earlier this fall.

He made 36 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks and an interception as a senior. He was part of a 10-2 team and had been considering Oregon among other schools.