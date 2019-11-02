One interesting recruiting nugget Will Muschamp dropped this week

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp got a chance for a little extra recruiting this week.

Practice on Thursday ended a little early, and that opened some time for the small things.

Then Thursday night on his weekly call-in show, Muschamp dropped a little nugget about where things stand with the 2020 class. The group has been mostly filled since late summer, but it might not be filled as previously thought.

“We probably still have anywhere from four to five or five or six openings that we feel good about where we are,” Muschamp said. “Some guys who want to take a visit or two here or there, to make sure that South Carolina is going to be the place for them. We feel good about where we are.”

Based on publicly available commits, South Carolina has 18 pledges. The class had projected to 22 spots, leaving four openings with needs at linebacker, running back and edge rusher.

Muschamp’s statement came before news broke former signee Jaquaze Sorrells was committing to TCU. That potentially opens up another spot with the way several summer transfers were set to count ahead (there’s a possibility one could count back).

If that’s not the case, an opening would likely have to do with some shifts in who is publicly committed, something that can happen down the stretch toward signing day, or perhaps someone the staff aims to delay enrolling until the summer.

The Gamecocks are set for visits from more than a few commits and some other prospects on homecoming night. Some of that might be the payoff of a little extra work this week.

“We practice in the mornings. We have our staff meeting at 2. I try to get a bunch of recruits on the phone before they go to their Thursday afternoon practice. I had probably 10-12 guys on the phone today, watched a lot of recruiting tape today of guys in the 2020 class, but in the ’21 and ’22 and even into the ’23 class – I can’t believe I’m saying it, but we watched some of those guys today with Matt Lindsey, who does a fantastic job, as far as evaluating the tape and getting the tape to me, to where we can make good decisions moving forward. It’s the lifeblood of your program.”