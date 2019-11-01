The kids are alright: Gamecock newcomers come up big in easy exhibition win

The future is here for South Carolina women’s basketball, and it’s off to a smooth start, as the Gamecocks rolled past North Georgia in their exhibition Friday night, 112-48.

All four of of the five-star prospects Dawn Staley brought to USC scored in double figures on the evening, and they helped fuel an energetic defensive attack that wreaked havoc and forced 25 turnovers.

Two newcomers, guard Zia Cooke and forward Aliyah Boston, were included in the starting lineup, and quickly made an impact, accounting for six of the Gamecocks’ first 11 points.

Meanwhile, veteran Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, coming off an offseason in which she briefly entered the transfer portal, came out on a mission, recording seven points, six rebounds and two assists in the first quarter alone. She finished the game with 11 points and eight rebounds, sitting most of the second half.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

And the defense, which Staley had praised during the preseason as energetic and aggressive, was lock-down, especially early. North Georgia didn’t score for the game’s first five minutes and turned the ball over 11 times through 10 minutes.

The freshmen played a large role in that defensive dominance — Boston had five blocks and two steals, Cooke had two early steals and guard Brea Beal had a pair of each.

Meanwhile, USC’s fourth top-rated freshman, forward Laeticia Amihere, was on a minutes limit and in a knee brace after coming back from injury. But she was efficient in her time on the floor, collecting 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and six rebounds.

Veteran point guard Tyasha Harris, junior guard Lele Grissett and sophomore Victaria Saxton all scored in double figures as well.

The vast majority of South Carolina’s offense came down low — 70 points were in the paint and 30 off fast breaks, plus 24 more from the free throw line as North Georgia struggled to contain the Gamecocks’ post play.

NEXT

Who: No. 8 South Carolina vs. Alabama State

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN