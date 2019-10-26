Bryan Edwards ties South Carolina career catches record with one-handed highlight

Bryan Edwards got to the top of the South Carolina record book in style.

A one-handed catch to the Tennessee 1-yard on Saturday gave Edwards career catch No. 207, tying Kenny McKinley at No. 1 on the all-time USC list.

Edwards entered Saturday needing four receptions to tie the late McKinley and five to pass the 2007 All-SEC selection.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This is the second record Edwards has matched or set in three weeks. In the Georgia win on Oct. 12, Edwards caught a pass in a 44th straight game, also passing McKinley for the longest streak in Carolina history.

Edwards remains within reach of USC’s all-time receiving yards and touchdowns records. All of this has been on his radar since before the season began.

“Obviously it’s something you think about, anytime you can put your name in the record book and get your name on the stadium and things like that,” Edwards said at SEC Media Days in July. “I’m excited for it, but I know the only way I can accomplish it is if I go out there and do my job.”

South Carolina led Tennessee, 21-17, at halftime.