Tennessee football calls on fans to raise three fingers for mental heath awareness

A new South Carolina football tradition will be making the an appearance in Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Tennessee athletic director Phil Fulmer tweeted out a graphic instructing fans to raise three fingers at the start of the third quarter. That’s to pay respect to former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, brother of Gamecocks starter Ryan Hilinski, and raise awareness for student-athlete mental health issues.

We’ve got an opportunity during today’s game to raise awareness for mental wellness. This aligns with our longtime support of suicide prevention through the @JasonFoundation (HQ’d in Hendersonville, TN). pic.twitter.com/7lSR7FuI8f — Phillip Fulmer (@phillipfulmer) October 26, 2019

South Carolina started calling for salute at early this season. The number 3 was Tyler Hilinski’s number and is Ryan Hilinski’s, so there’s significance in starting the third quarter.

Tyler Hilinski committed suicide in January of 2018, which shook the college football world. South Carolina has been open about helping his family’s foundation, Hilinski’s Hope.

Tyler Hilinski played quarterback like both his brothers. He went to Washington State out of Southern California and was on track to step into the starting lineup. His death shocked fans around college football.

It is part of the reason the Hilinski family, parents Mark and Kym and Ryan and Tyler’s brother Kelly, all moved to Columbia, not wanting to be far apart after what they’ve gone through.

Ryan Hilinski stepped in as a starter following a Week 1 injury to Jake Bentley and has the Gamecocks at 3-3 in six games.