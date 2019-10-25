Young Gamecock running back could get some work Saturday in Knoxville

South Carolina football has primarily been a two-running back team this season, with Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster carrying the load, and Mon Denson stepping up when Rico Dowdle hurt his knee against Florida.

But this weekend, Deshaun Fenwick could get some chances against Tennessee.

The burly tailback hasn’t got much work this season after redshirting last fall. His running back classmate Lavonte Valentine left the team in the summer, and he was asked to sit behind a veteran group.

“It’s hard when you’re really a one-back team, which is what we are, to play three guys much less four,” Muschamp said. “And that’s kind of the situation he’s been in. But obviously with Rico, Tavien and Mon all being seniors, sometimes you got to patiently wait your turn, and that’s where he is right now.”

In addition, Fenwick had seemingly been passed by freshman Kevin Harris, who showed well against Charleston Southern before tearing a ligament in his groin.

Last season, Fenwick only played in two games. Against FCS Chattanooga, he put up 112 yards on 17 carries, and he then got a little work against Akron. His 100-yard game was the first for a Gamecock in his debut since 1999.

South Carolina had enough tailback depth this season that former starter A.J. Turner has mostly been relegated to special teams (he also worked on defense). Feaster was a graduate transfer from Clemson, and he and Dowdle each have more than 475 yards on the season.

Denson had waited his own turn, hardly playing across two years before getting 41 carries in 2017 and 86 last season.

Fenwick was a three-star recruit, who ran for more than 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior at Braden River High School in Bradenton, Florida.

He was expected to step up more next season, when Feaster, Dowdle, Denson and Turner move on, leaving him, Harris, top-50 recruit MarShawn Lloyd and any other freshmen the Gamecocks add in.

But now, it appears the patient second-year player might get a chance a little earlier than expected.

“Deshaun’s been a guy that’s a big physical guy,” Muschamp said. “He’s gonna maybe have some opportunity Saturday to carry the football.

“Mon Denson will be our backup with Rico out and then Deshaun Fenwick will be the next guy in the game and get some opportunities. And I think he’ll do well. He’s a guy that’s worked extremely hard to put himself in this situation. And I think that looking forward to seeing him play on Saturday night.”