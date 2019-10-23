College Sports
Chris Silva makes most of NBA debut, helps Heat beat Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Chris Silva is officially an NBA player.
The rookie from South Carolina not only played in the Miami Heat’s 120-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, he made the most of an 11-minute appearance.
Silva scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds, had three blocks and five fouls in the regular season opener. He was issued a technical with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter following a stuff of Ja Morant, an SC native and the No. 2 pick of the 2019 draft.
The 6-foot-9, 234-pound Silva, who went undrafted after an All-SEC career with the Gamecocks, signed a two-way contract with Miami last week.
He’s the third USC player of the Frank Martin era to appear in an NBA debut, following Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier.
Comments