Ray Tanner wants to see ‘more public sharing of information’ on SEC officiating

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner offered his first extensive public comments on the controversial officiating from this past weekend’s game between the Gamecocks and Florida.

Speaking during his monthly radio interview on 107.5 FM’s The Halftime Show, Tanner said the past week has been “very emotional” for him, adding that it was “very, very frustrating” during the game Saturday, a 38-27 USC loss that featured several questionable non-calls that led to Florida scoring plays.

Tanner spoke just a few minutes after the Southeastern Conference released a statement from commissioner Greg Sankey generally speaking about the league’s officiating. The statement did not specifically address the calls from the South Carolina game, or several other controversial decisions during the Tennessee-Alabama game this past Saturday as well.

“Commissioner Sankey has tremendous integrity, runs a great league. I would argue that he’s one of the best commissioners in the business,” Tanner said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Now, that being said, it doesn’t take away from our frustration and disappointment, when we have a head coach and assistant coaches and players that are giving it their all. And there’s some things that happen that really give you great concern, and that emotional, and that’s where I’ve been.”

Tanner added that he thinks there should be more public comment from conferences acknowledging officiating mistakes, but expressed concern about publicly disciplining referees by name.

“I would agree with, there should be some type of maybe public comment,” Tanner told hosts Jay Philips and Tommy Moody. “I don’t believe in the personal exposure, you know. ... These officials aren’t trying to make mistakes, they’re trying to do the very best they can. It is tough. There’s some tremendous athletes running around on the field that it makes it pretty difficult to be an umpire or an official, a referee. I get that part, but I would like to see, you know, some more public sharing of information, if you will, but it does get dicey.”

Tanner added that he has spoken with commissioner Sankey and head of officiating Steve Shaw multiple times since Saturday but declined to comment on the specifics of those conversations, citing SEC bylaws.

When asked by Philips if he was satisfied with his conversations with those officials, Tanner said he was not.

“I don’t think that I was going to be satisfied to be honest with you, no matter what anybody said. I wasn’t gonna be satisfied,” Tanner said.