Kickoff time, TV channel set for South Carolina-Vanderbilt matchup
South Carolina football will host SEC East opponent Vanderbilt on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday.
The matchup will be during USC’s homecoming weekend and be the last conference home game of the season for the Gamecocks. It will also be the last of seven consecutive SEC games and six SEC East games for the program.
Carolina is coming off a 38-27 loss to No. 9 Florida this past weekend and is set to face Tennessee this upcoming Saturday at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Vanderbilt upset Missouri this weekend, 21-14, and is currently in its second open week of the season. The Commodores have a record of 2-5, 1-3 in the SEC.
South Carolina has won 10 in a row against Vandy and owns a 24-4 edge in the all-time series. The last time Vanderbilt won at Williams-Brice Stadium was in 2007.
SEC KICKOFF TIMES (NOV. 2)
UT-San Antonio at Texas A&M — Noon, SEC Network
Georgia at Florida — 3:30 p.m., CBS
Mississippi State at Arkansas — 4 p.m., SEC Network
Ole Miss at Auburn — 7 p.m., ESPN
UAB at Tennessee — 7 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at South Carolina — 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20
Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10
Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14
Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7
Oct. 5 — Bye
Oct. 12 — South Carolina 20, Georgia 17
Oct. 19 — Florida 38, South Carolina 27
Oct. 26 — South Carolina at Tennessee, 4 pm, SEC Network
Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, TBD
Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD
Nov. 23 — Bye
Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD
