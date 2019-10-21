Kickoff time, TV channel set for South Carolina-Vanderbilt matchup

South Carolina football will host SEC East opponent Vanderbilt on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the conference announced Monday.

The matchup will be during USC’s homecoming weekend and be the last conference home game of the season for the Gamecocks. It will also be the last of seven consecutive SEC games and six SEC East games for the program.

Carolina is coming off a 38-27 loss to No. 9 Florida this past weekend and is set to face Tennessee this upcoming Saturday at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt upset Missouri this weekend, 21-14, and is currently in its second open week of the season. The Commodores have a record of 2-5, 1-3 in the SEC.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

South Carolina has won 10 in a row against Vandy and owns a 24-4 edge in the all-time series. The last time Vanderbilt won at Williams-Brice Stadium was in 2007.

SEC KICKOFF TIMES (NOV. 2)

UT-San Antonio at Texas A&M — Noon, SEC Network

Georgia at Florida — 3:30 p.m., CBS

Mississippi State at Arkansas — 4 p.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss at Auburn — 7 p.m., ESPN

UAB at Tennessee — 7 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14

Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — South Carolina 20, Georgia 17

Oct. 19 — Florida 38, South Carolina 27

Oct. 26 — South Carolina at Tennessee, 4 pm, SEC Network

Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD