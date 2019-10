South Carolina football’s Jamel Cook The State

South Carolina football defensive back Jamel Cook is suspended indefinitely following a Friday arrest on a second degree domestic violence charge.

A USC spokesperson confirmed the suspension. The news was first reported by The Big Spur.

Cook joined the Gamecocks as a transfer from Southern Cal and sat out last season.

This story will be updated.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW