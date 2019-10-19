Two Gamecocks land NBA two-way deals, including Chris Silva

Chris Silva entered Miami Heat training camp as one of six players competing for the organization’s two two-way contracts.

A few weeks later, the rookie from South Carolina knows where he’ll be playing this season.

First reported by The Associated Press and later confirmed by the Miami Herald, Silva was rewarded with a two-way deal Friday night. P.J. Dozier, Silva’s former teammate with the Gamecocks and 2015 recruiting classmate, is on the same contract with the Denver Nuggets.

A two-way deal allows a player to spend up to 45 days with an NBA team during the G League season and the rest of the time must be spent with the team’s developmental affiliate, and the contract prevents the player from being signed by another NBA team. According to the Miami Herald, Silva is expected to spend most of the season with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

