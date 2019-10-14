The GoGamecocks Podcast: Was that the biggest upset in South Carolina’s history?

SHARE COPY LINK

In one of the most stunning upsets of the college football season, South Carolina football took down No. 3 Georgia this past Saturday in Athens, Georgia, with a 20-17 double overtime win that could potentially change the course of the Gamecocks’ season and coach Will Muschamp’s entire tenure.

In the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley and Andrew Ramspacher describe the scene at Sanford Stadium when USC managed to pull out the victory, then explain how important this was for Muschamp’s legacy before debating whether this game surpasses 2010’s legendary upset of No. 1 Alabama as the biggest win in South Carolina football history.

Hadley and Ramspacher also discuss some defensive standouts from the game, including Javon Kinlaw and Israel Mukuamu, and touch on the play and injury of freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pandora, RadioPublic, Luminary, Pocket Casts, Podchaser, Castbox, Castro and Overcast. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday every game week during football season.

