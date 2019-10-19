Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Florida game details, TV info, depth chart

South Carolina pulled off a season-defining upset of the Georgia Bulldogs. Now comes another top-10 team in Florida. What you need to know:

What time do the Gamecocks play?

Who: Florida (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at South Carolina (3-3, 2-2 SEC)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)

TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, play-by-play; Greg McElroy, analysis; Tom Luginbill, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 106/XM 192

Stream: WatchESPN

Line: Florida by 6 1/2

Series history: South Carolina trails the all-time series 27-9-3. The Gators came back from down 17 points last season and have won three of the past four. The Gamecocks have won five of the past nine.

Weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

The Gamecocks picked up the biggest win of the Will Muschamp era and likely the biggest since the heyday of the Spurrier era. Now they have a chance to follow up against a top-10 team that is vulnerable in spots.

If South Carolina were to earn back-to-back wins, it would change the course of the season. The Gamecocks (3-3) are a good bet for at least a bowl. Winning Saturday would put USC in very good position to get above .500 by year’s end against a brutal slate.

The Gators remain in good position in the SEC East, and a win would send them into the Cocktail Party game with only one loss. A defeat in Columbia would put them behind the eight ball in a big way.

The teams, by the numbers









USC UF Points/Game 28.8 31.71 Opp. Points/Game 23.2 14.14 Yds. Rushing/Game 193.5 140.7 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 144.7 110.9 Yds. Pass/Game 216.3 288.29 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 259.0 199.00 Avg. Yds./Game 409.8 429.0 Opp. Total Yds/Game 403.7 309.9

South Carolina players to watch

1. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski is coming off a sprained knee, but the coaching staff said repeatedly he’ll be good to go. He was efficient against Georgia and has thrown for 1,028 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

2. Wide receiver Bryan Edwards is an important safety blanket for the passing game and a big-play threat at times. The Gators are only 68th in the county in opponents yards per pass attempt allowed. Edwards is 11 catches from the school record and has 33 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown.

3. Senior linebacker T.J. Brunson is playing the best ball of his career, flying around and delivering sure and powerful tackles. He’ll need to do more of it against a downhill power running game. For the season, he has 44 tackles, 2 1/2 for loss, and three pass breakups.

Florida players to watch

1. Feleipe Franks was a big reason behind UF’s comeback against the Gamecocks in 2018. The junior quarterback, however, was lost for this season after dislocating his ankle in a Week 3 win over Kentucky. Enter Kyle Trask. The junior from Texas never started in high school, but he’s now 3-1 in that position after replacing Franks, at Florida including a win over Auburn. Trask has thrown for 1,91 yards with 10 touchdowns to three interceptions.

2. No SEC team has more interceptions this season than Florida with 12. Junior safety Shawn Davis leads the Gators with three picks, including a one-handed grab that keyed the Auburn and led to an SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor. He had two INTs in the Kentucky win.

3. Jonathan Greenard is third in the SEC in tackles for loss with 6.5. The senior linebacker has four sacks, seven QB hurries, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and interception.

South Carolina projected depth chart