College Sports
South Carolina vs. Florida game time set. Get ready for football and the fair
South Carolina and Florida will kick off at noon and be broadcast on ESPN, it was announced Sunday.
The matchup will have to contend with traffic to the South Carolina State Fair, which is a neighbor to Williams-Brice Stadium and will be in full operation Saturday as part of its 150th season.
“Please note that traffic will be heavier than usual due to the game. Parking in fairgrounds lots is first come first served,” according to the fair.
CBS had used one of its six-day hold exemptions this week, meaning the network had until Sunday to decide which game on Oct. 19 it will broadcast in its coveted 3:30 p.m. slot. CBS chose LSU at Mississippi State for the network’s game.
The other possible landing spot for the Gamecocks (6 p.m. on ESPN) went to Kentucky at Georgia.
This week, South Carolina upset No. 3 Georgia 20-17 on the road. The Gamecocks are 3-3, 2-2 in the SEC.
No. 7 Florida, meanwhile, lost to No. 5 LSU 42-28.
“It will be a busy weekend in Columbia, as the University of South Carolina Lettermen’s Hall of Fame class of 2019 will be introduced at halftime and the annual State Fair will be in full swing in the fairgrounds adjacent to Williams-Brice Stadium,” USC said in announcing the game time.
Florida holds a 27-9-3 all-time series lead, with the Gamecocks winning five of the last nine meetings.
South Carolina’s Oct. 26 kickoff details for the Gamecocks’ road game at Tennessee should be locked in Monday.
SEC KICKOFF TIMES (OCT. 19)
Kentucky at Georgia — 6 p.m. on ESPN
Florida at South Carolina — Noon on ESPN
LSU at Mississippi State — 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Auburn at Arkansas — Noon on SEC Network
Missouri at Vanderbilt — 4 p.m. on SEC Network
Texas A&M at Ole Miss — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Tennessee at Alabama — 9 p.m. on ESPN
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20
Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10
Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14
Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7
Oct. 5 — Bye
Oct. 12 — South Carolina 20, Georgia 17
Oct. 19 — Florida at South Carolina, noon ESPN
Oct. 26 — South Carolina at Tennessee, TBD
Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBD
Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, TBD
Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD
Nov. 23 — Bye
Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD
Comments