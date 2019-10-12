Watch: Ryan Hilinski connects with Bryan Edwards on long TD to put Gamecocks up early

SHARE COPY LINK

Safe to say Ryan Hilinski isn’t intimidated by Georgia’s No. 3 ranking or home atmosphere.

Towards the end of the first quarter in South Carolina football’s game against the Bulldogs on Saturday, Hilinski marshalled an impressive drive for the Gamecocks, starting at their own seven-yard line and ending with a 46-yard bomb to Bryan Edwards for a touchdown.

The pass, coming off play action, was Hilinski’s fifth completion of the day, giving him 80 yards through one quarter.

That score put USC up 7-3 over the heavily favored Bulldogs. It also gave Hilinski his sixth career passing touchdown and Edwards his fourth score this season and 20 in his career.

Also during that 93-yard scoring drive, Hilinski completed two key third-down conversions. Earlier in the game, Edwards broke the program record for most consecutive games with a reception, with 44.

Big time throw by South Carolina freshman Ryan Hilinski and great job tracking it by Bryan Edwards and finishing with the TD.- pic.twitter.com/eLeHPxsrVk — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) October 12, 2019