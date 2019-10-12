Stunner between the hedges: South Carolina takes down No. 3 Georgia in overtime

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina football and Will Muschamp got a win over a top opponent. And how.

In a stunning performance, the Gamecocks upset No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime on its home turf Saturday to snap a streak of 11 consecutive losses to ranked opponents.

It took everything USC had — luck, several momentum-swinging plays and a standout performance from the defense.

Sophomore cornerback Israel Mukuamu had three interceptions, including one in overtime, and senior defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Wonnum led an intense campaign of pressure on Georgia QB Jake Fromm that yielded three sacks. Coming into the game, Fromm had been sacked once this season and thrown no picks.

In overtime, Mukuamu took advantage of a tipped ball to snag a pick, giving the Gamecocks a golden opportunity to come away with any score and win. Gamecocks kicker Parker White missed his 33-yard attempt wide right, however.

In double overtime, the Gamecocks pushed the ball to the two-yard line but had to settle for a field goal from White. Georgia, however, could get nothing going on offense, and Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed his attempt from 42 yards to give USC its first win over a top-five opponent since 2013.

The victory capped a wild afternoon that included an injury to USC freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski — he was hit hard several times in the first half, and early in the third quarter he was hit in the legs on a penalized hit. He had to be helped off the field and did not return, icing his left knee on the bench.

Before that, though, Hilinski did give the Gamecocks an early 7-3 lead in the first quarter when he led a 93-yard drive capped by a 47-yard bomb that senior receiver Bryan Edwards took into the end zone. He finished the day 15-of-20 passing for 116 yards.

The star of the game, though was undoubtedly the defense — Fromm and his array of weapons turned the ball over four times and looked flustered in the face of Carolina’s intense pressure. Mukuamu entered the game with two career interceptions and put the Gamecocks ahead 17-10 just before halftime with a 53-yard pick-six.

The offense, meanwhile, struggled over the final few quarters without Hilinski. His replacement, redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner, completed six of 12 passes for 39 yards and rushed six times for 28 yards, and the Gamecocks either punted or missed field goals on seven consecutive drives before White’s game-winner.

Those offensive struggles put pressure on the defense, and Georgia, still trailing 17-10 into the fourth quarter, finally broke through with a 96-yard scoring drive the started with 6:26 left in regulation.

The Bulldog offense got some help — with the ball on the 11-yard line and facing fourth-and-6, Kinlaw got pressure and Fromm’s pass soared incomplete out of the back of the end zone. But freshman defensive back Jammie Robinson was called for holding on the play, meaning whether or not the ball could be caught was inconsequential.

With the second chance, Fromm found Demetris Robertson for a six-yard score to tie the game. Both teams got one final drive in regulation to try to break the tie — South Carolina wound up attempting a 57-yard field goal on fourth-and-3 which missed, and Georgia was in position for a 55-yard attempt before an illegal shift pushed them out of range, sending the game into overtime and setting up the upset.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina vs. Florida

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, TBD

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium