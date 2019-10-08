No, Will Muschamp won’t be borrowing UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s eyewear style

SHARE COPY LINK

When Will Muschamp emerged for his first public appearance since topping Kentucky at the end of September, he still had the specs on.

Muschamp caught a little attention for wearing his glasses on the sideline. After the game, he cracked, ““You know what? I’m getting old and I can’t read, especially at night.”

They’re still there, but they might not be for long, at least in the current frames.

“Had to put my ego on the shelf on these,” Muschamp siad. “But my wife is going to buy me a different pair she said.”

What they’ll look like, that’s her decision.

Sensible choice deferring there.

His Gamecocks are facing a team with a player known for his distinctive eyewear. But no, Muschamp won’t be borrowing from the look of Georgia Bulldog Rodrigo Blankenship.

“I’m not going that far,” Muschamp said with a grin.

Blankenship rose to prominence as a top-flight kicker, one of the best in the country, and it didn’t hurt the 6-foot-1 kicker from Marietta wears a pair of thick, black-rimmed “rec specs” on game days.