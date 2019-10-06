So why does South Carolina’s Travaris Robinson wear those sleeves in the heat?

SHARE COPY LINK

Rain, shine, or perhaps most importantly in that oppressive, humid South Carolina heat, you’ll often see Travaris Robinson in sleeves.

Take a look at South Carolina football’s defensive coordinator, and most of the time he’ll be sporting a long-sleeve undershirt under his T-shirt, or a sweatshirt of some sort. A quick look across a Google Image search, and all manner of combination comes up.

So why does the fourth-year coordinator eschew lighter options to beat the summer heat?

“I’ve been doing that since I was a player,” Robinson said while filling in on Will Muschamp’s weekly radio show. “Wearing shirts and sweaters underneath my pads. I think it’s just a mentally thing. I can tell myself however hot it is — it doesn’t matter, I still have to do it. I try to show that to the guys. The heat don’t matter. Anything without a heartbeat don’t affect our performance. So it shouldn’t matter how hot it is.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Robinson played his college ball at Auburn and was a first-team All-SEC safety. He went on to play three years in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He started coaching as an Auburn graduate assistant, then bounced from Western Kentucky to Southern Miss to Texas Tech before catching on with Muschamp in 2011.

So he’s seen plenty of warm locales, and that’s not going to stop any time soon.

“It’s hot in South Carolina,” Robinson said. “Hopefully it’s hot in Athens (Georgia) at 12 o’clock next weekend and it will be a heck of a deal for us.”

NEXT

Who: South Carolina at Georgia

When: noon Saturday, Oct. 12

TV: ESPN